Yankees’ Domingo Germán put on leave over domestic violence

Sports

Yankees’ Domingo Germán put on leave over domestic violence

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence.

MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, but said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.” MLB is investigating and says it will have no further comment.

MLB cited its agreement with the union on domestic violence policy.

The Yankees say in a statement they “fully support all measures being undertaken” by the commissioner and stressed that “domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.” The team adds that MLB will have its “complete cooperation.”

Germán has given the Yankees’ rotation a big lift this year, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.