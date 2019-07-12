Women’s World Cup champ’s hotel room burglarized

Sports

Women’s World Cup champ’s hotel room burglarized

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The celebration was cut short for a member of the World Cup champion U.S. women’s soccer team after she discovered someone had burglarized her hotel room in Los Angeles.

Allie Long on Thursday it happened after the team was honored at The ESPYS on Wednesday night.

Long wrote “someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city.” She’s referring to the symbolic key that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave the players following a ticker-tape parade on Tuesday.

In the post, she asked de Blasio if they make copies because she “would love a new one.”

KABC-TV reports the LAPD is reviewing video from the hotel where Long was staying.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.