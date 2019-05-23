Woman accused of beating mom over game volume to stand trial

Sports

Woman accused of beating mom over game volume to stand trial

byAssociated Press23 May 2019 07:43-04:00

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A woman will stand trial on allegations she beat her mother and shaved her head because she thought the older woman was listening to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game too loudly on the radio.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Delores Amorino was competent to stand trial.

But the judge said Amorino’s teenage daughter, who faces similar charges, wasn’t competent and ordered her to continue mental health treatments at a state psychiatric hospital.

Authorities have said the two women beat Amorino’s mother and shaved her head during an August 2017 attack in their Youngwood home.

A psychiatrist testified Amorino and her daughter have been diagnosed with a rare psychological disorder in which both suffered from shared delusions that they’re in romantic relationships with a current and a former member of the Steelers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.