Wimbledon resumes in Week 2 with Coco-Halep, Serena, Big 3

byAssociated Press

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A star-filled cast that includes Serena Williams, 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff and the men’s Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is on the schedule as Wimbledon resumes after its traditional day off.

All 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round singles matches are planned for “Manic Monday,” as it’s known.

The All England Club is the only Grand Slam site where there is no play planned for the tournament’s middle Sunday — and the only one where everyone still around plays on the initial day of Week 2.

Gauff will try to prolong her magical Grand Slam debut when she meets former No. 1 Simona Halep. That match on Court No. 1 follows seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams against No. 30 seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

The top three seeded men — Djokovic, Federer and Nadal — all face opponents who never have been to the second week at Wimbledon.

