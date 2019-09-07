Williams goes for No. 24 again vs Andreescu in US Open final

Sports

Williams goes for No. 24 again vs Andreescu in US Open final

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams lost her temper and then lost the match when she played for last year’s U.S. Open championship.

She gets another chance Saturday night, again seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The 37-year-old Williams has lost all three major finals she has reached since returning from giving birth, including to Naomi Osaka in Flushing Meadows last year. That match is best remembered for Williams’ arguments with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

She remains one behind Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam trophies and seeks her seventh at the U.S. Open, 20 years after winning her first.

Andreescu, 33-4 this season, can become the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf -Tennis

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.