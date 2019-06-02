Will Smith’s 1st career HR lifts Dodgers over Phillies 4-3

,

(AP) — Will Smith hit a towering, tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night in a matchup of division leaders and the two best teams in the National League.

With one out, Smith smashed his first career homer into the left field pavilion off Hèctor Neris (1-2).

“This team never gives up,” Smith said in an on-field interview. “First walk-off I’ve ever had in my life. It doesn’t get to be a bigger stage than this.”

Julio Urias (3-2) got the victory with two innings of relief.

He gave up a two-run homer to Bryce Harper in the eighth that tied it at 3-all.

David Freese homered into the left-field pavilion on the first pitch from Cole Irvin leading off the fifth, putting the Dodgers in front 2-1.

Philadelphia tied the game at 1 in the fourth on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single.

Harper, who was 0 for 4 in the opener Friday, singled, took second on a wild pitch by Clayton Kershaw and moved to third on an error by third baseman Max Muncy. Rhys Hoskins was safe at first on the error to set up Realmuto.

Kershaw got out of a jam in the seventh. After putting the potential tying run on first via a leadoff single by Scott Kingery, Kershaw induced lineouts from Cèsar Hernàndez and Maikel Franco before pinch-hitter Sean Rodrìguez flied out to left to end the threat.

The Dodgers added a run in the bottom of the inning on Muncy’s sacrifice fly that scored pinch-hitter Matt Beaty, who reached on an infield single to first base.

Kershaw allowed one run and six hits, struck out six and walked none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Tommy Hunter (right forearm strain) threw a bullpen Friday and will toss another one before his rehab schedule is decided. … OF Roman Quinn (right groin strain) had five at-bats in extended spring training and came out of it well.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (hamstring tightness) was out of the lineup for a third straight game.

ALUMNI GAME

Manager Dave Roberts lined into a double play and made a nice play in the outfield in a losing effort in the Dodgers’ annual Alumni Game. His team, captained by Nomar Garciaparra, lost 8-1 to a squad headed by Jerry Hairston Jr. in the two-inning affair.

Orel Hershiser started for the losing team, while Kevin Gross took the mound for the winners.

Among those suiting up were Steve Sax, Shawn Green, James Loney, Mike Marshall, Lee Lacy, Scott Van Slyke and Josè Vizcaìno.

The star power not playing was even bigger: Ron Cey, Tommy Davis, Steve Garvey, Rick Monday, Manny Mota, Fernando Valenzuela, Maury Wills and 91-year-old Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda.

Loney hit a grand slam to key the victory and also pitched to a few batters.

GARVEY HONORED

Garvey was inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball before the game on his bobblehead night.

Vin Scully appeared in a video message and late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel spoke during the ceremony.

Garvey’s children threw ceremonial first pitches.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-1, 7.71 ERA) makes his second start in his return to the rotation.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 2.73) is coming off a season-high 104 pitches Tuesday against the Mets. His ERA in his last three starts is 1.50.

___