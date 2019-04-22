Wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has brain surgery

byAssociated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, says she is home after surgery to remove a brain tumor.

She says the surgery lasted 12 hours and shared other details Sunday on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, she shared that an MRI showed the tumor after she had vertigo spells within the last year.

Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.

