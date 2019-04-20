White Sox, Tigers rained out; doubleheader on Aug. 6

Sports

White Sox, Tigers rained out; doubleheader on Aug. 6

By MATT SCHOCH , Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 6.

The teams will wrap up the series on Sunday with a different approach to pitching. The Tigers will bump left-hander Daniel Norris (0-0, 4.32 ERA) to Sunday, while the White Sox will skip right-hander Ervin Santana (0-1, 10.38) in favor of right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 8.84).

Norris will make his first start of the season and seek his first win since Sept. 28, 2017.

Both managers missed the end of Friday night’s 7-3 Chicago win. Detroit’s Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing with the plate umpire. Rick Renteria was serving a one-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing fracas Wednesday against Kansas City.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson also served a one-game suspension Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.