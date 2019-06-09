Warriors say Durant will practice before Game 5

By TIM REYNOLDS , Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say Kevin Durant will practice Sunday with hopes of playing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Durant has not played since straining a calf muscle on May 8. The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the title series, and are 6-3 since he got injured.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Durant will get some work in against the team’s younger players. The team will assess how Durant feels afterward and it’s unclear if a final determination will be made on his availability for Game 5 before Monday.

Durant was injured during Game 5 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

