Warriors’ Klay Thompson set to return for NBA Finals Game 4

Sports

Warriors’ Klay Thompson set to return for NBA Finals Game 4

By JANIE McCAULEY , Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson is scheduled to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, while Kevin Durant remains sidelined as he works back from a strained right calf.

Thompson will be on the court as long as he doesn’t have any further issues with the strained left hamstring that kept him out of Wednesday’s 123-109 Game 3 loss to the Raptors, who took a 2-1 series lead. Thompson was injured late in Golden State’s Game 2 win at Toronto.

Durant won’t get on the court in a scrimmage situation Thursday as the Warriors had initially thought, coach Steve Kerr said, but might do so as soon as Friday or Saturday with the hope he still might return before the finals are done.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.