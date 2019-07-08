US Women’s World Cup champs arrive home ahead of parade

Sports

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 17:25-04:00

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s National Team has arrived home following their World Cup win against the Netherlands.

The soccer team, which won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying “Congratulations Team USA!”

The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang “We Are The Champions.”

The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

On Wednesday, the team will be showered with a ticker-tape parade up lower Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes. It’s the city’s first ticker-tape parade since the women’s team won the 2015 Cup.

