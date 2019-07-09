US Women’s World Cup champs arrive home ahead of parade

,

(AP) — Megan Rapinoe stepped off the plane with champagne in hand — a fizzy souvenir from a most memorable trip overseas.

“Thank you, France, for the hospitality,” the U.S. soccer star said. “But wow, we are very excited to be back in America.”

The U.S. women’s national team arrived in New York on Monday, a day after beating the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. Players and staff touched down at about 4:30 p.m. at Newark Liberty International Airport, where they were met with cheers and a banner saying “Congratulations Team USA!” -Soccer