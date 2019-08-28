US Open Glance: Serena meets teenager McNally on Day 3

by –

(AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Two nights after beating a fellow Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams faces a young American player who hopes to someday be one. Williams faces 17-year-old Caty McNally in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion routed Maria Sharapova on the opening night of the tournament. The same night, McNally got her first victory in the main draw of a Grand Slam after receiving wild cards into the tournament for singles and doubles, where she will team with fellow teenage star Coco Gauff. Venus Williams is also in action against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, while the men’s slate includes defending champion Novak Djokovic in the leadoff match on Ashe at night, and five-time champion Roger Federer in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius), with a chance of showers.

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: Thomas Fabbiano beat No. 4 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Radu Albot 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2; Andrey Rublev beat No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5; Mikhail Kukushkin beat No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Denis Shapovalov beat No. 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s first round: No. 1 Naomi Osaka beat Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2; No. 4 Simona Halep beat Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; No. 6 Petra Kvitova beat Denisa Allertova 6-2, 6-4; No. 15 Bianca Andreescu beat Katie Volynets 6-2, 6-4; No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki beat Wang Yafan 1-6, 7-5, 6-3; Coco Gauff beat Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

15 — Age of Coco Gauff, making her the first player to win a main-draw match at the U.S. Open before turning 16 since CiCi Bellis in 2014.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I feel like I’m doing the same thing over and over again, and my brain can’t really take it anymore. I feel like I’m doing the same routines on the court, the same execution, the same — I mean, same strategies and everything. And I feel like my mind is just — I don’t feel inspired.” — Stefanos Tsitsipas, after losing in the first round for the second straight major tournament.

