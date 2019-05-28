Unprecedented security plan set for Champions League final

By TALES AZZONI , Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain says it will deploy unprecedented security measures for Saturday’s “high risk” Champions League final in Madrid.

Spanish authorities say the police operation prepared for the final between Liverpool and Tottenham will be the biggest ever for a sporting event in the Spanish capital.

Officials say the measures will surpass those put in place for last year’s Copa Libertadores final between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors, a match that was also declared “high risk” by authorities.

