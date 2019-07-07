UFC 239 gets underway; Jones, Nunes to defend title belts

Sports

UFC 239 gets underway; Jones, Nunes to defend title belts

By GREG BEACHAM , Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC’s biggest show of the summer is underway at T-Mobile Arena.

Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Brazil’s Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 immediately after Brazilian two-belt champion Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against ex-champion Holly Holm.

Jones and Nunes are widely considered the top two pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts, and both are favored to retain their belts against lively challengers.

The card also includes a lively welterweight showdown between unbeaten Ben Askren and veteran Jorge Masvidal.

Unbeaten prospect Edmen Shahabazyan got the most impressive victory in the early preliminary bouts. The 21-year-old from Glendale, California, obliterated Welsh veteran Jack Marshman in just 72 seconds, finishing with a rear naked choke.

___

-sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.