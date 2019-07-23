Twins turn 3 vs. Yankees on Encarnación’s grounder

Sports

Twins turn 3 vs. Yankees on Encarnación’s grounder

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 20:45-04:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins picked the perfect time to

After DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge drew walks to start the game on Monday night against Martín Pérez, Edwin Encarnación hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Luis Arraez, who stepped on the bag and whipped the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the same motion. The relay to first baseman Miguel Sanó beat Encarnación by a step, completing the first triple play for the Twins since June 1, 2017, when Sano, Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer went around the horn against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees had also gone two years without hitting into a triple play. Todd Frazier was the last guilty party, on July 25, 2017, against the Cincinnati Reds.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.