Trump presents Medal of Freedom to NBA’s Jerry West

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and PADMANANDA RAMA , Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is continuing his run of recognizing American sports greats with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to pro basketball great Jerry West, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, during a White House ceremony.

Trump says West “richly deserved” the medal for his years as a player, general manager and supporter of the nation’s war veterans.

The 81-year-old West noted his humble beginnings growing up in West Virginia and where sports has taken him, saying “it never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball.”

Last month, Trump awarded the medal to 91-year-old basketball great Bob Cousy. Earlier this year, golfer Tiger Woods received the same honor.

