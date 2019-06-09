Track body IAAF to rebrand as World Athletics

Sports

Track body IAAF to rebrand as World Athletics

byAssociated Press9 June 2019 08:26-04:00

MONACO (AP) — Track and field’s world governing body is to change its name from the IAAF to World Athletics.

The new name and logo will be introduced in October after one last edition of the world championships under the IAAF banner.

The IAAF has kept the same initials since it was founded in 1912 as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, but changed that to International Association of Athletics Federations in 2001 as track and field became more professionalized.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says the rebranding is part of a plan to attract a younger audience.

IAAF leadership has faced criticism over its handling of widespread doping, especially in Russia, and allegations of corruption among its former leadership.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf -sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.