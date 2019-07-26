Top-seeded Bertens reaches semifinals at Palermo Ladies Open

byAssociated Press26 July 2019 19:25-04:00

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Jasmine Paolini on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Palermo Ladies Open.

Bertens won 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to set up a semifinal meeting against Paula Badosa of Spain.

The 21-year-old Badosa beat another Dutch player, Arantxa Rus, 6-2, 6-1 to reach her first WTA semifinal.

Eight-seeded Jil Teichmann is also through after winning all seven completed games against Anna-Lena Friedsam before her opponent retired with a right adductor injury, with the scoreboard reading 6-0, 1-0.

Teichmann, of Switzerland, will face Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Fiona Ferro 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.

