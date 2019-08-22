Thomas loses cushion, shares lead in Tour Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON , Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Xander Schauffele had a 6-under 64 for the best opening round at East Lake by two shots. It was only worth a share of the lead Thursday in a Tour Championship where 30 players were given a head start based on their position in the FedEx Cup.

Justin Thomas, who started at 10-under par and a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup, hit pitching wedge into the water for double bogey and twice missed 3-foot putts in his round of 70. Instead of being six shots behind, he goes into the second round tied.

Brooks Koepka birdied three of his last four holes for a 67 and joined them at 10-under par.

The score to par is all that matters in deciding who wins the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize.

