The Latest: Rain suspends Djokovic-Thiem French semifinal

Sports

The Latest: Rain suspends Djokovic-Thiem French semifinal

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem is being suspended by rain during the fifth set.

Thiem leads 4-1 in the fifth.

The match had already been suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday, before resuming on Saturday.

___

9 a.m.

Novak Djokovic’s 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semifinal.

They are slated to open Saturday’s schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship.

It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf -Tennis

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.