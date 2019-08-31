Super Saturday: Gauff, Osaka meet under the US Open lights

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff is on another captivating run at a Grand Slam tournament. Now she has get through defending champion Naomi Osaka to continue it.

The 15-year-old Gauff and the top-ranked Osaka meet in the U.S. Open’s latest version of a Super Saturday, a third-round match that is the most anticipated of the tournament thus far.

Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and has come right back a month later by starting the U.S. Open with a pair of three-set victories in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Now she gets to move to the biggest stage, under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That was the setting when Osaka beat Serena Williams last year for her first major title, which she’s at times looked capable of defending so far despite coming into the tournament following some recent left knee trouble.

