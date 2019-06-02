Stephens vs. Muguruza highlights 4th-round action in Paris

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — Only three of the 16 women still in the French Open field have won a Grand Slam tournament — and two of them play each other in the fourth round.

The most intriguing matchup at Roland Garros on Sunday might just be 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens against two-time major champ Garbiñe Muguruza, which is scheduled to wrap up the schedule at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Muguruza’s first Slam title came in Paris in 2016, while Stephens was the runner-up a year ago against Simona Halep, who is on the other side of the draw.

In men’s action on Day 8, Rafael Nadal faces 78th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero, and Roger Federer meets 68th-ranked Leonardo Mayer.

Neither Londero nor Mayer, both from Argentina, ever has played in the round of 16 at the French Open. Indeed, Londero is making his Grand Slam debut.

