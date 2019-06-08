Spain downs South Africa 3-1 for 1st Women’s World Cup win

Sports

Spain downs South Africa 3-1 for 1st Women’s World Cup win

byAssociated Press

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Spain won a game at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa 3-1 on Saturday behind two penalty kicks by Jennifer Hermoso.

Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, finished last in its group four years ago in Canada, the country’s only other appearance in the tournament.

Thembi Kgatlana scored in the 25th minute, dodging two defenders before putting her shot in the upper corner and out of goalkeeper Sandra Panos’ reach. South Africa, ranked 49th, was making its first World Cup appearance.

Hermoso’s first penalty kick tied it in the 69th minute after South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk was called for a hand ball. She made her second in the 82nd minute, again beating goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. Lucia Garcia added the final goal for Spain in the 89th minute.

It was the second Group B match of the day: Earlier the second-ranked Germans defeated China 1-0 in Rennes.

___

-Soccer

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.