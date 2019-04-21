Solskjaer’s latest setback as Everton crushes Man United 4-0

Sports

Solskjaer’s latest setback as Everton crushes Man United 4-0

byAssociated Press

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — In the latest setback since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed the manager’s job on a permanent basis, Everton humiliated Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Norwegian coach saw his team exit the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday with a 4-0 aggregate loss to Barcelona, and Solskjaer’s season took a further hit at Goodison Park with goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson before the break, and Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott after it.

As a reward for his better-than-expected spell in temporary charge of United, Solskjaer accepted a three-year contract on March 28 after 14 wins in 19 games.

But this loss damaged sixth-placed United’s bid for a Champions League spot. Everton is seventh, 15 points behind United.

___

-Soccer

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.