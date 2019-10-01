Soccer leagues, player unions team up on concussion protocol

by

(AP) — European soccer leagues and player unions are teaming up to improve how concussions are identified and treated during games.

The European Leagues group and FIFPro, the global network of national unions, say they will make country-by-country agreements “over the course of the coming two seasons.”

The plan comes as soccer’s rule-making body IFAB is being urged to explore the idea of temporary substitutes to replace players being assessed for a head injury.

European Leagues and FIFPro want league rules to incorporate international standards of “concussion management procedures on the field as well as return to play protocols.”

Team medical staff could get access to live broadcast footage to help identify injuries quickly.

Disciplinary measures are being considered “such as the requirement of further training and education.” Pre-season training will be offered to teams, medical staff and referees.

European Leagues say members will get more details at their annual meeting, in London on Oct. 18.

