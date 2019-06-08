Snedeker’s 10-under 60 ties tourney record at Canadian Open

by

(AP) — Brandt Snedeker’s early record-tying round didn’t stand up to late charges by Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar at the RBC Canadian Open on Friday.

Snedeker fired a 10-under 60 to tie the Canadian Open’s record low score. That was good enough for an early clubhouse lead at 11 under at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

But Kuchar and Brown, playing in the afternoon, went low, too. They shot 7-under 63s and finished the second round as co-leaders at 12 under.

Brown and Kuchar agreed that Snedeker’s round was a mixed blessing. They said it challenged them to play their best and confirmed that low scores were possible.

“You kind of feel like you have to go out and shoot a good one, and then you kind of feel like there is a good one out there,” Brown said. “So I think the key is just to not get crazy aggressive. I’ve kind of been conservatively aggressive.”

Snedeker and Sweden’s Carl Pettersson are the only players to shoot 60 at the Canadian Open. Pettersson did it at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto at 2010 en route to a victory. Greg Norman also had a round of 10-under 62 at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, in 1986.

“I’m not scared about going low. I realize these days don’t happen very often,” said Snedeker, who carded a 59 at the Wyndham Championship in August. “Almost get more excited when I feel like it’s going that way.

