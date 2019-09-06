Sharks sign 40-year-old Joe Thornton to 1-year, $2M deal

By JOSH DUBOW , Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton is coming back for another season at age 40.

Thornton signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday after briefly contemplating retirement at the end of last season.

Thornton decided in the offseason that he wasn’t ready to hang it up after 21 seasons in the NHL and said he would only play in San Jose.

The Sharks were eager to bring Thornton back, but it took until a week before the start of training camp to finalize the contract.

