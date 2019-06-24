Shaq hosts, Bird and Magic honored at NBA Awards show

Sports

Shaq hosts, Bird and Magic honored at NBA Awards show

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 19:29-04:00

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The biggest names in pro basketball are gathering for the annual NBA Awards show.

Shaquille O’Neal presides over the festivities Monday night from Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The finalists for the Most Valuable Player trophy are Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Paul George of Oklahoma City and Houston’s James Harden, who won last year.

Antetokounmpo and George are also vying for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award during the two-hour show airing on TNT.

Among the presenters are Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae and Samuel L. Jackson.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.