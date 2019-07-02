Serena Williams opens bid for 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam

by

(AP) — Serena Williams renews her bid for her 24th Grand Slam title and eighth at Wimbledon with a Centre Court match against Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy.

Williams lost in the final at the All England Club to Angelique Kerber last year.

Kerber opens Tuesday’s first-round action in the main stadium against Tatjana Maria.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer then follows against Lloyd Harris.

The first match on No. 1 Court will be Ash Barty’s first match since she became ranked No. 1. The French Open champion faces Zheng Saisai.

Rafael Nadal takes on Yuichi Sugita later in the day in that arena.

