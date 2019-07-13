Serena Williams meets Simona Halep in Wimbledon final

byAssociated Press

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Going for No. 24, Serena Williams will face Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final.

Williams is trying to equal the record for most Grand Slam singles titles won in tennis history. Margaret Court holds that record with 24, but 13 of her trophies came during the amateur era, while all of Williams’ have come after professionals were admitted to major tournaments in 1968.

At Wimbledon, Williams is a seven-time champion who will be playing in her 11th final. Simona Halep, a former No. 1 who won the French Open last year, will be in her first final at the All England Club.

In 10 previous matches between the two, Williams has won nine times.

