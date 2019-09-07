Reverse: Brown asks Raiders for release after latest fine

By JOSH DUBOW , Associated Press

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown asked the Oakland Raiders on Saturday to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown posted on his Instagram account Saturday morning that he’s not angry but wants the “freedom” to disprove his skeptics.

“I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines (sic),” he wrote. “Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NO

