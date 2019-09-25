Redskins’ Keenum has foot injury, status vs. Giants in doubt

By STEPHEN WHYNO , Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Case Keenum’s foot injury could put him in danger of not starting at quarterback for the Washington Redskins on Sunday at the New York Giants.

Keenum was listed as a nonparticipant in practice Wednesday. Because the Redskins only went through a walkthrough, the injury report is an approximation of what would have happened in a full practice.

Longtime backup Colt McCoy was listed as a full participant. McCoy has been inactive the first three weeks while still dealing with the lingering effects of breaking his right leg.

Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Keenum deserved a chance to remain the starter after turning the ball over five times in a loss to Chicago on Monday night. It’s unclear if Keenum’s injury is severe enough to change that course of action.

If Keenum can’t play, the 0-3 Redskins will either turn to McCoy or ask first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to make his NFL debut.

