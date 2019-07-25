Rays’ Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow

Sports

Rays’ Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow

byAssociated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will be sidelined until at least September due to arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.

The Tampa Bay Rays placed Snell on the 10-day injured list Thursday and said team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Koco Eaton will operate on the 26-year-old left-hander next Monday.

The team anticipates Snell will be ready to return in September.

Snell is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 starts this season, including 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in outings since June 30.

He became the second Cy Young winner in franchise history last season, leading the major leagues with 21 wins.

The Rays rewarded Snell with a $50 million, five-year contract.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.