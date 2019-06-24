Rattlers play playoff game in Glendale’s Gila River Arena Saturday

After completing a perfect regular season, the Rattlers take to Glendale to try to continue perfection into the playoffs.

As the top seed in the Indoor Football League postseason, the Rattlers (14-0) have a bye until the playoff semifinals set for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

The team normally plays its home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, but had to move to Glendale for the playoffs because of existing commitments at Talking Stick. If the Rattlers win Saturday, the United Bowl — the IFL championship — would be hosted at Gila River Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13th.

In the opening round next weekend, the #6 Tucson Sugar Skulls (7-6) travel to face the #3 Sioux Falls Storm (11-3). Also, the #5 Nebraska Danger (7-6) will be at the #4 Green Bay Blizzard (9-5). The lowest remaining seed will travel to Arizona for the semifinals.The Iowa Barnstormers (12-2) have the #2 seed and also have a bye and will host the other winning team.

Head Coach Kevin Guy said his Rattlers will rest, heal up a bit and then get into playoff mode.

“We have an extra week to heal up and get dialed in mentally,” Guy said after the team’s final regular season win, Saturday June 15. “It’s the little things that matter now. Attention to detail wins in the playoffs — it doesn’t matter where we play.”

Quarterback Drew Powell agreed.

“It’s a new season,” he said. “Now we get to go attack it.”