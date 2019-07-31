Rattlers move to Glendale’s Gila River Arena for 2020, if not beyond

The Rattlers are coming to Glendale in 2020, and possibly beyond.

The six-time world champion Rattlers and Gila River Arena announced their intentions to formalize a mutually agreeable lease that would extend their partnership through their 2020 season, with an option through 2021, during renovations at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Relocation of the Rattlers was made necessary after the announcement that the Suns and the city of Phoenix were working together on a $230 million renovation of Talking Stick Resort Arena that will bring the 27-year-old facility into the 21st century. Renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2020, displacing the Rattlers for the next two seasons.

“We will miss the friendly confines of Talking Stick Resort Arena but are excited about the new opportunities Gila River Arena brings,” said Team Owner Ron Shurts. “The support and environment during the playoffs were amazing and we look forward to growing our fan base on the west side.”

Multiple venues were considered including the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. After consideration it was decided the state-of-the-art facility in Glendale was the premier location providing a unique and enjoyable fan experience for all. The Rattlers have previously hosted three games in Glendale including the ArenaBowl XXIX in 2016, and most recently hosting both 2019 post season games and the Indoor Football League’s United Bowl Championship.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host this incredible team next season and very much value the Rattlers partnership,” said Dale Adams, general manager of Gila River Arena . “We look forward to continuing to grow the brands of both the Rattlers and the Indoor Football League here in Glendale.”

