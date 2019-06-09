Rain could be a factor at Michigan NASCAR race

Sports

Rain could be a factor at Michigan NASCAR race

by By NOAH TRISTER , Associated Press9 June 2019 12:58-04:00

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The weather could be a factor at NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

There was rain at the track about an hour before the scheduled start time Sunday for what is the 100th race at Michigan in NASCAR’s top series.

Joey Logano won the pole in Saturday’s qualifying. Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer won the two Cup races at MIS last year.

Joe Gibbs Racing already has nine victories this season, but Gibbs has only one win in the past 14 races at Michigan. Ford won both races last year and had eight of the top 10 cars this weekend in qualifying.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf -AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.