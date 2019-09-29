Raiders use fast start, interception return to beat Colts

,

(AP) — Derek Carr led the Oakland Raiders to touchdowns on three of their first four possessions Sunday, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal a 31-24 victory at Indianapolis.

Oakland (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and won in Indy for the first time since 2001.

With starting receivers T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess out with injuries, the Colts (2-2) gained 346 yards — most coming in the final quarter when they were scrambling to get back in the game. The inability to sustain drives took a toll on Indy’s defense.

Carr cashed in quickly.

He threw an 18-yard TD pass to Foster