Portugal beats Netherlands to win 1st Nations League final

Sports

Portugal beats Netherlands to win 1st Nations League final

By TALES AZZONI , Associated Press

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has won the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday’s final for its second title in three years.

Gonçalo Guedes scored the winner early in the second half to give Portugal its first trophy since the 2016 European Championship.

The hosts’ victory in UEFA’s newest competition denied the Netherlands its first trophy since the 1988 European Championship. The revamped Dutch team was seeking some redemption after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, coming off a hat trick in the semifinals, wasn’t much of a factor against Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the matchup of likely contenders for the player of the year award, but Guedes couldn’t be stopped when he hit a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area in the 60th minute at the Estádio do Dragão.

___

-Soccer

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.