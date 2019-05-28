Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

Sports

Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.

The commissioner’s office put Herrera on leave Tuesday, a day after his arrest on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget casino.

Police say they were called Monday night on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck. Police say the injuries were caused during an assault by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.

He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

The Phillies say they immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball and strongly support the league’s domestic violence policy.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.