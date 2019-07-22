Peaty, Canadian teen win breaststroke titles at world swims

,

(AP) — Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships on Monday night. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary also added more gold to her collection.

Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front and 1.32 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby.

In the semis, Peaty was timed in 56.88. He’s also the current Olympic champion.

Wilby touched in 58.46. Yan Zibei of China was third in 58.63.

Hosszu extended her dominance in the women’s 200 individual medley, claiming her record fourth title. That’s the same number of times she’s won the 400 IM.

Nicknamed “The Iron Lady” for her relentless workload, Hosszu won in 2 minutes, 7.53 seconds.

Ye Shiwen of China finished 1.07 seconds back in second. Sydney Pickrem of Canada took bronze.

Canada’s Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old competing in her biggest international meet so far, upset Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s 100 breast, an event the Swede had won four times.

Sjostrom took it out strong, dipping under her world-record pace on the first lap, while MacNeil was in fifth.

But MacNeil roared back with the fastest closing lap — 29.06 — of the eight-woman final and touched first in 55.83.

Sjostrom was second in 56.22, denied a record fifth title in the 100 breast. Emma McKeon of Australia earned bronze in 56.61.

After receiving their medals, the three women gathered on the top podium spot and raised their palms to the crowd, displaying a message to ailing 19-year-old Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee.

“Rikako never give up” it read, with hearts decorating their palms. Sjostrom came up with the idea.

Ikee announced in February that she has leukemia. She was the world junior champion in the 100 fly and had the fastest time in the world last year. She is aiming to return in time to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’re hoping this will show that we’re supporting her and we’re here if she needs anything,” said MacNeil, who swims at Michigan.

The United States won its first-ever gold in the men’s 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event. Caeleb Dressel’s time of 22.35 set a championship record and earned him a ninth career world title.

Two years ago, Dressel won seven golds to equal Michael Phelps’ record at a single worlds. The 50 fly was the only event Dressel failed to win in Budapest.

China’s Sun Yang was back in the pool for the 200 freestyle semifinals a night after winning the 400 free. He qualified second-fastest behind Clyde Lewis of Australia. The final is Tuesday night.

Earlier Monday, FINA’s executive board met in Gwangju to discuss Mack Horton’s podium protest against Sun and decided to send a warning letter to Swimming Australia and to Horton.

“While FINA respects the principle of freedom of speech, it has to be conducted in the right context,” the board said in a statement.

Horton refused to take his spot on the medals stand or shake Sun’s hand after finishing second to the Chinese star in the 400 free. The Aussie swimmer is angry that Sun, who served a three-month doping suspension in 2014, is being allowed to compete in Gwangju before he faces a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in September that could potentially end his career.

After getting upset in the 400 freestyle on Sunday, Katie Ledecky’s lone race was the morning preliminaries of the 1,500 freestyle. She breezed through the grueling race in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds — 2.69 seconds faster than second-fastest qualifier Simona Quadarella of Italy.

The final is Tuesday night.

