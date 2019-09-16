Oklahoma high school football player dies after head injury

byAssociated Press16 September 2019 13:21-04:00

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A 16-year-old Oklahoma high school football player has died after suffering an apparent head injury during a game.

Yanda and Son funeral home says Peter Webb died Sunday at an Oklahoma City hospital. Funeral services are incomplete.

The Oklahoman report s that Webb, who went Southwest Covenant in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon, was injured while making a tackle and striking his head on the ground during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Strother Public Schools.

On its Facebook page, Southwest Covenant asked people to pray for Webb, who also played baseball and basketball and whose mother chairs the Christian school’s board of directors.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the boy’s last name was Webb, not Brown.

