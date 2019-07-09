NYC to host ticker tape parade for soccer champs Wednesday

Sports

NYC to host ticker tape parade for soccer champs Wednesday

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 11:08-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A ticker tape parade to shower the U.S. women’s national soccer team with praise and paper confetti

It will be the city’s first ticker tape parade since the team’s Women’s World Cup win in 2015.

The procession will move down the Canyon of Heroes, a section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan. Large crowds are expected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, will then give the players a symbolic key to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have now been issued.

The team has already started celebrating its record fourth Women’s World Cup title. After touching down at Newark International Airport on Monday, players exchanged toasts over Champagne and sang “We Are the Champions.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.