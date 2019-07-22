NFL suspends Seahawks DL Reed for 6 games

by –

(AP) — Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.

The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.

Reed comes off a solid 2018 season and was expected to be the leader of the defensive line after Seattle traded Frank Clark to Kansas City. Reed, 26, had 10 1-2 sacks and 50 tackles last season.

He was a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2016.

