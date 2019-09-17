Newton sits out practice after re-aggravating foot injury

By STEVE REED , Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has re-aggravated a mid-foot sprain injury and did not attend practice making his status unclear for this week’s game at Arizona.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is expected to address Newton’s injury situation after Tuesday’s practice.

The Panthers hadn’t practiced since their 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers Thursday night, so Newton is coming off four days of rest. Rivera said after the loss to the Buccaneers “don’t worry about (Newton’s) foot.”

The 30-year-old Newton suffered a mid-foot sprain in the team’s third preseason game against the Patriots but returned to practice in time for the regular season opener.

If Newton can’t play, Kyle Allen would get his second career NFL start with rookie Will Grier moving into the backup role.

