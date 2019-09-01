New Mexico’s Davie expects full recovery ‘medical incident’

Sports

New Mexico’s Davie expects full recovery ‘medical incident’

byAssociated Press1 September 2019 17:20-04:00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico coach Bob Davie says he expects to fully recover after being rushed to an Albuquerque hospital moments after his team’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

School officials say the 64-year-old coach had “a serious medical incident” following the game but was doing well at the hospital by nightfall and surrounded by his family.

In a statement Sunday, Davie thanked the team’s training room staff, first responders and University of New Mexico Hospital staff for their “swift and professional efforts during a critical time.”

Davie says he “anticipates a full recovery thanks to the excellent care” he received.

New Mexico’s next game is at Notre Dame on Sept. 14. Davie is a former Notre Dame coach who is in his eighth season leading New Mexico.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.