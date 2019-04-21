Nets GM fined, suspended for entering refs locker room

,

(AP) — Nets general manager Sean Marks has been suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for entering the referees’ locker room after Brooklyn’s loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their playoff series.

The Nets lost 112-108 on Saturday in a game in which Brooklyn’s Jared Dudley and Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler were ejected after a scuffle broke out following Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul against Jarrett Allen in the third quarter.

The Nets were already angry about a flagrant foul Embiid committed against Allen in Game 2, and coach Kenny Atkinson complained that the 76ers held Allen before he turned the ball over on the Nets’ last chance to tie the game.

The penalty was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations.

Marks will serve his suspension Tuesday, when the 76ers try to wrap up the series in Game 5 in Philadelphia.

