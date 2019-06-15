Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win

Sports

Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win

By The Associated Press , Associated Press

Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in each half Saturday to advance the Netherlands into the second round of the Women’s World Cup for the second straight tournament with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Saturday at Valenciennes, France.

Miedema put the Dutch in the lead in the 41st minute of the Group E match at Stade du Hainaut and then finished it off in the 85th.

Dominique Bloodworth also scored for the Netherlands in the 48th minute, while Gabrielle Onguéné got Cameroon’s goal in the 43rd.

Cameroon is in last place in the group, with no points and a minus-3 goal difference, and it is all but eliminated. Cameroon plays New Zealand on Thursday, and the Netherlands meets Canada in a match that kicks off at the same time.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.