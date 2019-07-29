Nationals ace Max Scherzer back to injured list

byAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news for the Washington Nationals as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East while pushing for a wild card berth.

The Nationals announced Monday that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It’s similar to the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

Scherzer was dominant in June and won seven consecutive starts as Washington worked its way back into playoff contention following a 19-31 start. He returned from the IL last Thursday and allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies. The next day, he had an MRI that revealed the injury. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA.

Washington recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s place on the roster. Fedde was slated to start Tuesday night against the Braves in Scherzer’s rotation spot.

