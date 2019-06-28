Murray, Kingsbury on display as Cardinals host first open practice July 25

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray takes a drink after stretching out prior to running drills at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Football, Sports

Football is just around the corner.

The Cardinals host their first open practice of training camp 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Open practices run through Saturday, Aug. 17.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches his players during drills at the team’s NFL football training facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Rookies, including first overall pick and the Cardinals new quarterback, Kyler Murray, will report to training camp Wednesday, July 17; veterans report a week later on Wednesday, July 24.

The open practices will be fans’ first chance to see Murray and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Practice times are subject to change. Check azcardinals.com for the latest details. Admission and parking is free.

The team’s annual Red & White Practice is 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The Cardinals’ first preseason game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at State Farm Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their other preseason home game is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at State Farm Stadium against the Oakland Raiders.

After holding a final Glendale practice 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, the team will move to its headquarters at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, returning for regular season home games at State Farm Stadium. The season kicks off 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 with a home game against the Detroit Lions.

Full training camp schedule:



